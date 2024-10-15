Central Railway Clarifies On New Timetable

The Central Railway, reacting to the Free Press Journal's campaign led by Kamal Mishra titled 'Mumbaikar Wants Back: Ek Chalis Ki Last Local', objected to the headlines of the articles in the series namely "Ek Chalis Ki Last Local - Part one" and "Ek Chalis Ki Last Local: Only Filmi Fantasy" published in the paper on October 5, 2024. "The headlines of the articles give readers an incorrect impression about the existence of 01.40 hrs. last local which is misleading. In fact, there has never been a train departing from CSMT at 01.40 hrs. in the old timetable," the Central Railway said in the letter addressed to the daily.

Clarifying its stand on the issue of revised timetable, Central Railway said, "It may be noted that in the revised timetable we now run 5 locals after 00.00 hrs. as in the old timetable i.e. from CSMT to Ambernath, Kurla, Kasara, Karjat and Thane. Only the 00.31 hrs. last local from CSMT to Kurla listed in the old timetable is no longer operational."

Emphasising specifically on the 'last local' part highlighted by the series, the CR said, "in the new timetable the last train for Karjat which departs at 00.12 hrs. from CSMT reaches Karjat at 02.33 hrs. and the last local for Kasara which departs from CSMT at 00.08 hrs reaches Kasara at 02.54 hrs."

"It is also pertinent to note that the first train from Karjat departs at 02.30 hrs. In fact the trains are operating round the clock. Additionally, due to operational constraints the trains are leaving a few minutes earlier from CSMT according to the revised timetable," the Central Railway said in the letter.

The Free Press Journal's Response

Our column 'Mumbaikar Wants Back: Ek Chalis Ki Last Local' is inspired by the iconic 2007 Bollywood film "Ek Chalis Ki Last Local," which captures the essence of Mumbai's nightlife and the critical role of suburban trains and is mentioned in the story. Nothing is misleading about it. Directed by Sanjay Khanduri and featuring Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia, the film highlights the connection between late-night train services and the city's vibrant after-hours culture.

Our piece delves into the changes outlined in the new train timetable, which reflects updates from the Central Railway's public relations department. We compare the old and new schedules, emphasizing the nostalgia that Mumbaikars feel for the late-night local trains that used to be a lifeline for many.

Frequent commuters of these late trains are increasingly vocal about their concerns, noting the disparity between the Western Railway's extended services and the Central Railway's current offerings. This discussion echoes the sentiments expressed in the film making, "Ek Chalis Ki Last Local," a fitting title for our column.

We aim to shed light on these pressing issues while honouring the cultural significance of the film, ensuring our narrative remains clear and grounded in factual reporting. I again want to clarify that the story is based on the press note issued by the Central Railway PR department and nothing is misleading in it.