 Central Railway Cancels Harbour Line Mega Block To Ensure Smooth Travel For Women’s Cricket World Cup Final
Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 07:17 AM IST
article-image

In a relief for commuters and cricket fans alike, Central Railway (CR) has announced the cancellation of the scheduled mega block on the Harbour Line between Kurla and Vashi on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

The block, which was originally planned for routine maintenance work, has been called off to facilitate smooth travel for spectators heading to the Women’s Cricket World Cup Final.

Decision Taken for Commuters’ Convenience

A Central Railway spokesperson said the decision was taken “for the convenience of cricket lovers traveling to watch the match,” ensuring uninterrupted train services on the Harbour Line throughout the day.

article-image

While Harbour Line services will run as per the regular Sunday timetable, the mega block on the Main Line will be carried out as scheduled.

Advisory for Passengers

“Passengers have been advised to check train timings in advance and plan their journeys accordingly,” said a Central Railway official.

