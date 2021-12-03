Central and Western Railways to resume pantry car services on express trains

In a significant step towards the restoration of passenger services, the Central and Western Railways have decided to resume on-board catering services on its express trains. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Railways had stopped pantry car service from March 2020.

Western Railway has decided to resume this service and will also offer ready-to-eat choices on its Duronto and Shatabdi Express trains from December 10.

Central Railway is offering pantry car services on Tejas Express from December 4, as per a letter issued by CR Chief Commercial Manager (Catering and Claims). To ensure that passengers who have already booked their tickets can also avail of this facility, railway officials have sent messages to emails and bulk SMSs informing them.

The new order by CR comes in the wake of a declining trend in the overall Covid-19 cases.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 11:35 PM IST