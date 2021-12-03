Central Railways to upgrade Yatri mobile app for real time updates of trains

How about this, finally the Indian Railways are in the midst of upgrading the Yatri mobile App that can give information about its location on real-time basis on your palms. People can check the real time location of both long distance and suburban local trains with the help of this mobile App of Central Railway (CR). This will bring a big relief to people at large as at present people can spot the long distance trains on the website but live location of local trains aren’t available.

This App is expected to be made available in steps wherein in the first phase passengers can know the live location of long distance trains that is expected to go live this month itself. As far as suburban trains are concerned, people might be able to know its live location by March 2022. “We are upgrading this App that will allow passengers to know the exact location of the trains. The trains and locomotives are already being fitted with GPS,” said a CR official.

Currently the App has features like displaying the timetable and schedule of trains on both Main and Harbour lines on Central and Western Railways, live announcements of any disruptions, mega blocks planned for the weekends or weekdays, information about delays and cancellations and even allows booking of e-carts at Terminuses. However not all provisions are being used at 100 percent. People can also book daily tickets, Season Passes and also provide railway helpline phone numbers.

Also, there is no App that gives precise location of these trains which this App shall provide once the necessary upgrade happens. The satellite tracking will surely bring necessary relief as it shall be merged with National Train Enquiry System (NTES) as well. The Indian Railways are using technology named ‘Gagan’ on locomotives to gauge its live location.

Sources said that by December end they have targeted to complete the necessary upgrade so as to enable people to know the live location from next year. As for the local trains, GPS is being installed in all rakes which is time consuming exercise and so it will go till March next year or so before it will become available. They will also integrate the timetable of BEST buses in this Yatri App plus that of Metro rail and Monorail; which shall make it complete.

