Cement bulker truck knocks down 20-year-old biker, driver held

A 20-year-old biker was killed in a road accident on Friday near Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road. The incident occurred when a cement bulker truck hit the youth's motorcycle from behind, leading to a fatal accident. The Tilak Nagar Police arrested the driver of the errant truck and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

According to police, on Friday at around 3.30 pm, the truck bearing registration number MH-12-QW-1059 was allegedly speeding near Chheda Nagar on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road. While rash driving, the driver of the bulker cement vehicle allegedly hit the mobike (MH-02-AZ-8089) that Sunny Sanjay Yede was riding. In the impact, Yede lost balance and fell on the road.

Police said, Yede, a Ghatkopar resident, was returning home when the incident occurred. He was rushed to a nearby civic-run hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Accordingly, Tilak Nagar Police registered an offence against the bulker vehicle driver for causing death due to negligence, rash driving, along with sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. He was later arrested and produced in a local magistrate court, which remanded him in police custody.