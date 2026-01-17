Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results | 'MNS Must Introspect': BJP-Shinde Sena Attack Raj Thackeray Over Party's Poor Show In Civic Polls |

Mumbai: Following the landslide victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the 2026 Maharashtra municipal elections, leaders from the ruling coalition have launched a scathing attack on Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). As results solidified a historic shift in urban power, Shaina NC of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP MLA Ram Kadam called for "introspection" from the MNS leadership regarding their diminishing electoral footprint.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "MNS must introspect why AIMIM’s seats increased and MNS’s decreased. Those who repeatedly spoke of Marathi pride and identity should see what they did for Marathi people in 25 years..." pic.twitter.com/udGRYe0VuH — IANS (@ians_india) January 17, 2026

Shaina NC Questions 'Marathi Pride' Results

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC highlighted the irony of the MNS’ performance, noting that while the party centered its campaign on regional identity, it lost ground to the AIMIM. The AIMIM won 8 seats while the MNS managed to bag 6 in Mumbai.

"MNS must introspect why AIMIM’s seats increased and MNS’s decreased," Shaina NC stated. "Those who repeatedly spoke of Marathi pride and identity should see what they did for Marathi people in 25 years," she added. The Shinde-led Sena secured 29 seats in Mumbai and nearly 400 statewide.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On MNS chief Raj Thackeray posting a message after the BMC results, BJP MLA Ram Kadam says, "...Where MNS had power, in Nashik, in Pune, the people there almost completely rejected them. So it is fine for him to speak, but when will he accept that he could… pic.twitter.com/7wEOFr9zop — IANS (@ians_india) January 17, 2026

Ram Kadam Targets MNS’ Urban Rejection

The critique was further amplified by BJP MLA Ram Kadam, who pointed to the MNS' failure to hold its traditional strongholds. Responding to a post-result message from Raj Thackeray, Kadam questioned the legitimacy of the MNS chief's claims given the party’s performance in former bastions like Nashik and Pune.

"Where MNS had power, in Nashik and Pune, the people there almost completely rejected them," Kadam remarked. He further said, "So it is fine for him to speak, but when will he accept that he could not get more than 13 seats across the entire state?"

A Record-Breaking Mandate

Kadam contrasted the MNS’ slump with the BJP’s record-breaking performance. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with 89 seats and dominated the state with roughly 1,500 councilors.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP MLA Ram Kadam says, "...MNS has only got 13 Councillor across Maharashtra... We ourselves broke the old record. We have nearly 1500 Councillor across the state..." pic.twitter.com/GfTVA8KOHN — IANS (@ians_india) January 17, 2026

"We ourselves broke the old record," Kadam added. "While MNS is struggling with just 13 councilors across Maharashtra, we have nearly 1,500. The message from the urban voter is clear," said the BJP leader.

The 2026 civic verdict marks a major realignment in Maharashtra’s politics. With the Mahayuti securing control of 25 out of 29 municipal corporations, the focus now shifts to their steps ahead towards the overall development of the ubran areas.

