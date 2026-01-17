 Mumbai Air Pollution: City Engulfed In Blanket Of Thick Smog Amid Worsening AQI; Videos
Mumbai woke up to heavy haze on Saturday with an overall AQI of 197, classified as borderline unhealthy. Visuals from Wadala and Jogeshwari showed thick smog reducing visibility, with AQI crossing 200 in several pockets. Experts say winter conditions and dust from ongoing construction projects are trapping pollutants close to the ground.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
Mumbai Engulfed In A Blanket Of Haze Amid Raising AQI Concerns | ANI / X

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to yet another polluted morning on Saturday with AQI.in reporting an overall AQI of 197 (categorized as borderline unhealthy) at 8 am. Videos are now surfacing on X (Formerly Twitter) showing the city during the early hours of the morning, engulfed in a blanket of haze. This comes amid concern of raising AQI across the country and the lack of action to curb the issue.

Footage From Mumbai's Wadala Region:

The footage posted by ANI at 8.08 am on the 17th of January 2026 shows Mumbai's Wadala region engulfed in a thick layer of smog, with the sky lines appearing grey and dull making it difficult to see clearly.

The video shows visuals from residential areas, roads and nearby electrical towers. Wadala recorded an AQI of 212 (Severe) at 8 am as per data from AQI.in.

Visuals From Mumbai's Jogeshwari Region:

Yet another footage taken near the Goregoan (East) metro station in Jogeshwari at 8.15 am tells the exact same story. The camera is seen panning from a residential building to the road nearby where vehicles are seen driving through the foggy air raising health, visibility and road safety concerns. Jogeshwari recorded an AQI of 206 (severe) at 8 am as per data from AQI.in.

Reasons for Mumbai's High AQI

The air quality across the city deteriorates especially during the winter months. This is because the pollutants get trapped closer to the ground due to the lack of air movement and drop in temperature. Instead of the pollutant disbursing like they normally would, they are trapped reducing the visibility and making the sky's look greyish and dull.

The deteriorating air quality is also attributed to dust emissions from ongoing construction sites. Mumbai continues to witness large-scale infrastructure projects including metros, coastal road extension and other redevelopment work.

Some of the worst hit regions include Bandra, BKC, Boiwada, Chakala (Andheri East), Churi Wadi, Colaba and Deonar

AQI.in

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’, while readings above 300 fall under the ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’ category.

