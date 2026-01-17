 Attention Thanekars! Road Closure Announced On Ghodbunder Road For 6-Hours On January 18 Due To Foot Over Bridge Work | Check Alternate Route
Heavy vehicles will face temporary restrictions on Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Sunday, January 18, between 7 am and 1 pm, the traffic police said. The curbs are due to the installation of a 48-metre-long foot overbridge near Kasarvadavali. Authorities have announced diversions via Kharegaon, Mankoli, Anjurphata and Kasheli routes.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Thane: The Thane Traffic Police announced temporary traffic restrictions and diversions on the Ghodbunder Road on Sunday, January 18, in view of the installation of a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) near Kasarvadavali. The traffic restrictions will be in place for all heavy vehicles from 7 am to 1 pm.

Reason for the traffic restriction

According to the official notification by the Thane Police, the traffic restriction comes as a 48-metre-long, 3.80-metre-wide and 4-metre-high foot over bridge will be installed on both sides of the footpath on Ghodbunder Road.

Entry On THESE Roads To Remain Closed

Entry closed: All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbai and Thane will remain 'closed' at Y Junction and Kapurbawdi Junction. Alternative route: All heavy vehicles going from Mumbai, Thane towards Ghodbunder Road can proceed straight from Y Junction to Nashik Road via Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli, Anjurphata to their desired destination. All heavy vehicles going from Mumbai, Thane, towards Ghodbunder Road will take a right turn near Kapurbawdi Junction and proceed to the desired destination via Kasheli, Anjurphata.

Entry closed: All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbra, Kalwa will be 'closed' at Kharegaon Toll Plaza. Alternative Route: All vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbra, Kalwa can proceed to their desired destination via Kharegaon Bay Bridge, Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli, Anjurphata.

- Entry closed: All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Nashik will be 'blocked' at Mankoli Naka. Alternative route: All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Nashik will take a right turn under Mankoli Bridge and proceed to the desired destination via Anjurphata.

