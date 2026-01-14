Thane Civic Polls 2026: Separate Booths For Purdanasheen Women, 11 Sakhi And 10 Adarsh Stations Set Up

In the backdrop of the Thane Municipal Corporation general elections, special measures are being taken by the election administration to ensure women voters can vote in a safe, easy, and fearless environment. | X @TheNewsroom_tnr

Thane: In the backdrop of the Thane Municipal Corporation general elections, special measures are being taken by the election administration to ensure women voters can vote in a safe, easy, and fearless environment. As part of this, separate polling stations have been set up for purdanasheen women in the city. Additionally, 11 'Sakhi' polling stations and 10 'Adarsh' polling stations have also been prepared, informed Commissioner and Election Officer Saurabh Rao.

Dedicated booths

A total of 220 purda-nasheen women's polling stations have been designated: 16 under the Kalwa ward committee, 125 under the Mumbra ward committee, and 79 under the Diva ward committee.

Inclusive voting

At these special polling stations, women officers and women employees, along with Polling Officer No. 1, as well as women police personnel, have been appointed to provide a more comfortable environment for women voters. Due to this, women will be able to exercise their right to vote without any difficulty or hesitation. In many areas, some women voters face difficulties while voting in public places due to religious and social reasons. Taking this into account, a separate and safe arrangement has been made for 'Pardanasheen' (veiled) women, which will help increase the percentage of women voting. The administration has clarified that this special scheme is being implemented with the objective of strengthening women's participation in the democratic process and ensuring that every eligible woman voter votes fearlessly.

Sakhi and Adarsh Polling Station

The specialty of the Sakhi polling station is that the Presiding Officer, Polling Officers 1, 2, and 3, peons, and police personnel at this center will also be women. This polling station is run entirely by women and will have a pink color, with balloons and attractive decorations. This polling station is also known as a Pink Booth. An ideal polling station equipped with all facilities has also been prepared.

Majivada Manpada Prabhag Samiti

Sakhi Polling Station: Poddar School, Hiranandani Estate, Thane

Adarsh Polling Station: Hiranandani Foundation School, Patlipada, Thane

Naupada Kopri Prabhag Samiti

Sakhi and Adarsh Polling Station: Dr. Bedekar School, Ground Floor, Mahatma Phule Road, Naupada

Uthalsar Prabhagsamiti (Ward Committee)

Sakhi Polling Station: Minatai Thackeray Nursing Training Institute, Uthalsar

Adarsh (Ideal) Polling Station: Saraswati Education Society High School, Pachpakhadi, Thane

Wagle Prabhag Samiti (Ward Committee)

Sakhi Polling Station: Tisa House Road No. 16, Nehrunagar, Behind Wagle Fire Station, Wagle Estate

Adarsh (Ideal) Polling Station: Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation, Maharashtra Konkan Sub-Divisional Room No. 1

Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar Prabhag Samiti (Ward Committee)

Sakhi Polling Station: Maldan Education & Welfare Association, Vidyaniketan, English School, Shastri Nagar, Thane

Adarsh (Ideal) Polling Station: Sankalp School, Patilwadi, Thane Room No. 1

Vartak Nagar Prabhag Samiti (Ward Committee)

Sakhi Polling Station: Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagriha (Theatre), Supreme Daily Hall, Vartak Nagar

Adarsh (Ideal) Polling Station: Shrimati Sulochana Devi Singhania High School, Pokhran Road No. 1.

Kalwa Prabhag Samiti (Ward Committee)

Sakhi Voting Center: Sub-Divisional Engineer, Irrigation Department, in front of Sahyadri School, Kalwa

Adarsh Voting Center: Sahakar Vidya Prasarak Mandal, Kalwa

Mumbra Prabhag Samiti (Ward Committee)

Sakhi Voting Center: Angel Paradise School, Ground Floor, Room No. 1 Narayannagar, Mumbra

Sakhi & Adarsh Voting Center: M.S. College, Shoaib Education Welfare Society, Chand Nagar, Kausa Mumbra

Diva Prabhag Samiti (Ward Committee)

Sakhi & Adarsh Voting Center: New Gurukul Convent School & Junior College, Shlok Nagar, Diva, Dativli Road, Diva East

Sakhi & Adarsh Voting Center: Mesco School, Kausa.

