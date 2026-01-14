 Panvel Civic Elections 2026: Polling On January 15, Voters Must Carry EPIC Or Approved Photo ID
Polling for the Panvel Municipal Corporation General Election 2025–26 will be held on January 15 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, with voters required to carry an EPIC card or any one of 12 alternative photo identity documents approved by the State Election Commission.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation prepares for polling on January 15, urging voters to carry valid photo identification to polling booths | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, Jan 14: Polling for the Panvel Municipal Corporation General Election 2025–26 will be held on January 15 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Voter ID mandatory

As per guidelines issued by the State Election Commission, voters are required to produce a photo Voter Identity Card (EPIC) at the polling booth for identification.

Alternative identity documents permitted

In cases where voters are unable to present the EPIC card, they may establish their identity by producing any one of 12 alternative photo identity documents approved by the Commission.

These include a passport, Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card, photo identity cards issued by the Central or State government, public sector undertakings or local self-government bodies, photo passbooks issued by nationalised banks or post offices, disability certificates with photograph issued by competent authorities, MGNREGS job cards with photograph, pension-related documents with photograph of retired employees or their widows or dependents, official identity cards issued to members by Parliament or State Legislature Secretariats, freedom fighter photo identity cards, and photo health insurance cards issued by the Ministry of Labour, Government of India.

Appeal to voters

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to turn out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote in order to increase voter participation in the civic elections.

