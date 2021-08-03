CBSE Class 10 results: 99.04% students pass; girls outdo boys

Girls outperformed boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results announced on Tuesday, with 99.24 per cent of girls passing as compared to 98.89 per cent boys. The overall pass percentage in India is 99.04 per cent.

The CBSE announced Class 10 results at https://cbseresults.nic.in/, https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and http://results.nic.in. Of the 20,97,128 students, 20,76,997 students passed. With no merit list this year, many toppers hit the above-95 per cent mark, with over 57,824 students scoring 95 per cent and above; and 2,00,962 students scoring 90-95 per cent. Students of the transgender community secured a 100 per cent pass percentage.

For the first time, all students, including foreign ones, can access their digital marksheets-cum-passing certificates, migration certificates and skill certificates via DigiLocker. CBSE has also given access to schools on the academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’, to download digital academic documents of students through DigiLocker.

Among all regions, the pass percentage of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, stood at 99.99, followed by Bengaluru, Karnataka at 99.96 per cent and Chennai, Tamil Nadu at 99.94 per cent. Pune, Maharashtra stood at 99.92 per cent.

For students not satisfied with their marks, the CBSE will conduct compartment or optional exams between August 16 and September 15, 2021.

This year, Class 10 exams of CBSE were cancelled due to the second wave of Covid-19. The assessment policy for Class 10 students as stated by the board was: Theory portion of up to 80 marks comprised 40 marks for pre-board examinations conducted by the school, 30 marks for half-yearly or mid-term examinations and 10 marks for periodic tests or unit tests conducted by the school in the academic year.