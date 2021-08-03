Girls outperform boys in CBSE Class 10 results; students of transgender community secure 100% pass percentage

Students of the transgender community have secured a 100 per cent pass percentage while, girls outperformed boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results announced on Tuesday. Securing a 0.35 per cent higher pass percentage, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.24 per cent compared to 98.89 per cent of boys.

On Tuesday, the CBSE announced Class 10 results wherein students can check their results at https://cbseresults.nic.in/, https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and http://results.nic.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage in India is 99.04 per cent. Of the 20,97,128 students, 20,76,997 students have passed in CBSE Class 10. With no merit list this year, many toppers hit the above-95 per cent mark, with over 57,824 students scoring 95 per cent and above; and 2,00,962 students have scored 90-95 per cent.

Students can access their digital mark sheets cum passing certificates, migration certificates and skill certificates via DigiLocker. For the first time, foreign students can also get their digital mark sheets on their emails through the CBSE DigiLocker page.

To access the DigiLocker, students can download the mobile app from Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.digilocker.android) or

Apple App Store (https://apps.apple.com/in/app/digilocker/id1320618078) to access their certificates.

In addition, for the first time CBSE has also giving access to schools on the academic repository Parinam Manjusha to download digital academic documents of students through DigiLocker. Schools can login at https://cbse.digitallocker.gov.in by clicking SignIn option using login credentials already shared by CBSE.

The CBSE will conduct compartment or optional exams between August 16 and September 15, 2021 for students who are not satisfied with their marks.

This year, Class 10 exams of CBSE were cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. The board released the assessment policy for Class 10 students stating the theory portion of upto 80 marks will comprise of 40 marks for pre-board examinations conducted by the school, 30 marks for half-yearly or mid-term examinations and 10 marks for periodic tests or unit tests conducted by the school in the academic year.

Among all regions, the pass percentage of Trivandrum, Kerala stands at 99.99, followed by Bengaluru, Karnataka at 99.96 per cent and Chennai, Tamil Nadu at 99.94 per cent. Pune, Maharashtra stands at 99.92 per cent.