CBI takes overs case files from Mumbai Police

The Central Bureau of Investigation team arrived in the city on Thursday and immediately swung into action to probe the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. On Friday, a team from the CBI collected the case files from Bandra police officials. Meanwhile, it also called in Rajput's house manager and the cook for questioning. Interestingly, a team of forensic experts also went to the actor's Bandra residence to recreate the scene of crime and collect other evidence.

After a recent verdict given by the Supreme Court that stated the CBI would take over all investigations into Rajput's suicide case, the Mumbai Police handed over all the case files. The files handed over include the forensic report, panchnama and evidence collected from the spot like Rajput's diaries, laptop, mobile phones, the clothes he was wearing, the cloth he used to hang himself and the Call Data Records (CDR) analysed by police during the probe.

The CBI have also sought the CCTV camera footage of Rajput's residential building in Bandra, to ascertain if it was tampered with and check who had visited him before he hanged himself to death on June 14. Interestingly, the team will also get in touch with the company that installed the CCTV cameras and carried out its maintenance.

The CBI officials questioned Rajput's cook Neeraj, house manager Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) Guest House in Santacruz, where the visiting probe team members are staying. Meanwhile, the CBI team also met the Deputy Commissioner of Police, who was heading the probe, wherein an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered at Bandra Police after the actor's suicide.

Police sources said that two teams were formed by the CBI, wherein one team will enquire with people involved in the case and the other will handle the documentation. The CBI will also scan Rajput's financial transactions to check for any motives or loopholes. Subsequently, the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty will also be questioned to ascertain her role in his life and death.

The team of five doctors, who conducted the autopsy on the actor, will also be enquired by the CBI team in connection to the allegations that Chakraborty was present in the hospital and was granted access in the mortuary. The CBI will start questioning the accused in the case, including Chakraborty and members of her family, next week.