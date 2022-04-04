CBI seeks 10 days custody of Sachin Waze, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde in Rs 400 crore corruption case

CBI sought for 10-day custody of Sachin Waze, Sanjeev Palande & Kundan Shinde from Special CBI Court in Mumbai in a corruption case of Rs 400 crore, reported ANI.

A corruption case of Rs 400 crore has come to fore in this recovery case. ED arrested Anil Deshmukh, Sanjeev Palande & Kundan Shinde, while NIA arrested Sachin Vaze.

Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh's aides Sanjeev Palande, Kundan Shinde, and dismissed assistant police officer Sachin Waze produced before court earlier today by CBI as they seek their further custody, in a corruption case.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 05:30 PM IST