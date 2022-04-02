2 courts direct CBI to take custody of Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Vaze

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and another under the National Investigation Agency Act on Friday ordered that former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze be handed over by jail authorities in the custody of CBI for probe in corruption case against Deshmukh.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:47 AM IST