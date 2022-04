The CBI probe against Maharashtra ex Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will continue as the Supreme Court has dismissed the state government's plea to transfer investigation.

A court on March 31 allowed a CBI plea seeking its permission to take custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for investigation into a corruption case registered against him and others.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 12:03 PM IST