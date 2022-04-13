CBI raids on 13 locations of promoters and directors of S Kumars for bank fraud of Rs 1245 crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids on 13 locations, including in Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal, of the promoters and directors of S. Kumars Nationwide Limited (SKNL) in connection with a bank fraud of Rs 1245 crore.

Besides, the CBI has registered a case on a complaint from IDBI Bank Ltd., Colaba, Mumbai, against SKNL and 14 others including its promoters and directors.

In the complaint, it has been alleged that SKNL and its promoters and directors in conspiracy with others committed fraud by availing various credit/ loan facilities from a consortium of banks and misusing/ diverting the bank funds during the period 2012 to 2018. In all, this has caused a loss of Rs. 1245.15 crores (approx) to the banks.

The four other member banks of the consortium are Central Bank of India, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd., Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank.

Names of the accused:

(1) M/s S. Kumars Nationwide Limited (SKNL), having its manufacturing units at Dewas (MP); Jhagadia Industrial Estate, Bharuch (Gujarat) & Registered office at Mumbai (Maharashtra) and its Promoters/ Directors/Private persons namely, (2) Nitin Sambhu Kumar Kasliwal, (3) Vijay Goverdhandas Kalantri, (4) Anil Kumar Channa, (5) Rajinder Krishan Garg, (6) Jagadeesh Sanjeeva Shetty, (7) Dara Dinshaw Avari, (8) Suresh Narasappa Talwar, (9) Navin Sambtani, (10) Pradeep Kariyattu Bhaskaran Kumar, (11) Yogesh Himatlal Patel, (12) Uday Jayavanth Kamath, (13) Vanraj Vinodchandra Shah, (14) Haresh Milyomal Israni (15) Sunil Kumar Jain and Unknown Public Servant & Unknown Private Persons.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 07:18 PM IST