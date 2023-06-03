'Cats are welcome': Mumbai Police react to Elon Musk's tweet on 'police dogs', but there's a catch |

One might be aware of police dogs which help the forces to sniff out and detect possible leads in a crime case. Did you ever wonder whether the police team also have cats onboard, similar to having dogs? This question sparked in the mind of Elon Musk's son Lil X, and went viral on the internet making people to react on it. After Delhi Police replied, even the Mumbai police answered the question, here's what they had to say...

Mumbai Police's quirky reaction

The Mumbai Police shared an Instagram story earlier on Saturday and said, "Cats are most welcome to the police stations," but the words that followed gave a quirky punch. "The Meow-Meows stays behind the bars," they continued while taking a dig at the Mephedrone drug, often dubbed as "Meow Meow."

Check Instagram Story right here

Delhi Police's response

Hours after Elon Musk's tweet about his son Lil X curiously asking whether there are 'police cats' similar to dogs, the Delhi Police decided to respond to it. The police clarified that there are only police dogs and no cats in the respective security forces. While citing the possible reason behind the same, they came up with a quirky tweet.

What did Delhi Police have to say? Taking to Twitter, they wrote while pulling the attention of Musk: "Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y (felony) and 'purr'petration (perpetration)."

Check tweet below