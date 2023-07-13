Catering Contractor of CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express fined ₹25,000 by IRCTC After Complaints

Vande Bharat Express | representative pic/ PTI

Mumbai: The catering contractor of the CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express has been fined Rs 25,000 by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) following multiple complaints regarding the quality of food served on the train. The imposition of the fine comes in the wake of a recent incident where a passenger discovered human nails in their meal, prompting them to record a video and share it on social media, which quickly went viral.

In response to the growing number of complaints, IRCTC initiated an investigation into the matter and implemented specific protocols to ensure passengers are provided with satisfactory food services. As part of their efforts, an officer was appointed to monitor the on-board food service on the Vande Bharat Express. Additionally, the base kitchen at Ratnagiri, responsible for catering to the train, underwent a thorough inspection.

June 27 incident

On June 27, passengers traveling on the CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express encountered issues with the quality of the lentil dish, commonly known as dal. Another passenger also reported finding human nails in their meal.

Passengers have been actively expressing their dissatisfaction with the catering service and have been sharing their experiences through comments on the viral video and through social media posts. The fine imposed on the catering contractor is seen as a step toward holding them accountable for the quality of food provided to passengers.

In an official statement, IRCTS said that the railways aims to improve the overall food quality and service standards across its network, ensuring a pleasant and satisfactory journey experience for travellers.