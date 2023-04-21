Cash-for-job scam: Candidates asked to leave answer sheets blank | representative pic

Mumbai: In the matter of cash-for-jobs in the Kamptee Cantonment Board (KCB), Nagpur, the CBI’s probe has revealed that the subordinate staff of KCB instructed potential candidates to fill in only their names, roll numbers and the post applied for in the OMR (answer) sheets while leaving the space for answers blank. As reported by the FPJ on Thursday, the CBI has arrested three persons – a cleaner, gardener and a nursery teacher – working on contractual basis in KCB School for taking bribes for recruitment.

The arrested persons were Deep Ramesh Saktel (cleaner), Chandrashekhar Kuwarlal Chidhalore (a candidate for the post of gardener), and nursery teacher Sheetal Ramteke.

Selected candidate had to pay the pre-decided bribe amount

A CBI source said that as soon as the list of shortlisted candidates was published, the selected candidate had to pay the pre-decided bribe amount. Thereafter, on the same day, a skill test/ mock test/ interview for all trades was conducted by the board officers and the pre-decided candidate was selected by disqualifying the others. The tout-cum-subordinate staff of KCB involved in the racket directed the candidates to hand over the ‘pen’ used during the test to suspect officials so that it could be used to fill in the blank answer spaces.

As per the official website of KCB, the written examination scheduled on January 1 for the post of assistant teacher, gardener and cleaner was postponed and was held on January 14.

As per the CBI, CK Lanjewar (ex-vice president/ ex- elected ward member) who had earlier been part of various KCB board meetings was regularly contacting Saktel to approach eligiblecandidates whose names appeared in the published list. Saktel allegedly contacted Chidhalore, who had appeared for the post of gardener, and assured him of his selection. It was also alleged that the candidate after selection paid Rs50,000 initially to Saktel and discussed the payment of remaining amount of Rs11.50 lakh.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Saktel and Chidhalore with the bribe of Rs2 lakh as first instalment on behalf of Lanjewar and other officials of KCB. “Probe has also revealed that Lanjewar had contacted Ramteke and had instructed her to maintain the record of the amount to be paid/ given to respective officers/ officials of KCB,” a CBI official said.