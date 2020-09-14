Cases continue to spike in Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra

Mumbai: Mumbai, yet again, registered a single day case count over 2,000. With 2,085 new cases recorded on Sunday including 41 deaths, the city's total case count has jumped to 1,69,693, stated the report from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department.

The financial capital's cumulative death toll now stands at 8,147 as on September 13.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday continued to report a higher single day case count of COVID-19 and as it added 22,543 new cases and 416 deaths, the state health department said. The cumulative count of cases in the state now stands at 10,60,308, while the overall death toll jumped to 29,531, the report stated.

However, 261 of the 416 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, the report clarified.

A total of 11,549 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 7,40,061.

The state currently has 2,90,344 active cases, the department said in its daily bulletin. Maharashtra’s case recovery rate as of September stands at 69.8 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.79 per cent, it said.

On Sunday, the city registered 2085 new Covid 19 cases, taking the total tally of the city to 1,69,693. On Saturday the city registered a single-day count of 2172 new cases. In July, the city was reporting 1100 to 1200 cases per day on an average. Whereas the number increased to 1300 - 1400 cases in August. In September, the last couple of days the number of daily case counts has shot up to over 2000. The rising number of cases and growth rate, meanwhile, has become a cause of concern for BMC administration and the civic public health department.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned that the situation is likely to become more severe in the coming days. He appealed to the citizens to take precautions and follow social distancing norms as the coronavirus pandemic could become more severe than we have witnessed till date.

The overall number of cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, has gone up by 5,357 taking the total count to 3,98,938. With 84 people succumbing to covid 19 on Sunday, the fatality toll in the MMR jumped to 13,951.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Pune city recorded 2,294 new Covid-19 cases while Nagpur’s single-day count of new cases was 1,534 and Pimpri Chinchwad added 1,004 new coronavirus patients. Nashik added 713 more patients, followed by Sangli (562), Aurangabad (429), Amravati (194), Jalgaon (131) and Chandrapur (120). The state tested 52,53,676 samples until now.

According to the state public health department's bulletin on Sunday, currently, 16,83,770 people are placed in home quarantine while 37,294 others are admitted to the institutional isolation centres across the state.

DASHBOARD

Mumbai

Cases: 1,69,693

Deaths: 8147

Recovered: 1,30,918

Maharashtra

Cases: 10,60,308

Deaths: 29,531

Recovered: 7,40,061