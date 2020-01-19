Cabinet to discuss 24x7 nightlife on January 22: Deshmukh

The much talked about night-life dream project of Maharashtra government may not be implemented from January 26 midnight. The Home Department has put a break on this plan as it needs time to plan the police duties necessary to be put in place to carry forward the proposal. The fate of the proposal may be sealed in the Cabinet meeting scheduled on January 22.

“It is impossible to allow night life from January 26. We will need to study the security implications and will have to increase police deployment during night. For that we will have to change duties of police personnel accordingly,” said Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after he briefed about introduction of a mounted Police unit in Mumbai police.

“The state cabinet on January 22 will discuss on the issue of allowing malls, multiplexes and shops to remain open 24x7. We have to see how much the city police will be burdened if shops, eateries and malls are kept open through the night. After detailed deliberations, a decision will be taken,” Deshmukh told reporters. Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had on Saturday said shops, malls and eateries in non-residential areas of Mumbai will have the option of remaining open 24x7 from January 26.

Aaditya is said to be the prime mover behind the night life project.

However, there are various issues for implementation of this project. The first and foremost will be security of women working in shops and malls in the night. The transport facility in the night, safety of consumers are also of prime concern.

Home Department’s decision to discuss the proposal hints at Aaditya not having discussed it in detail with his Cabinet colleagues and departments concerned.

The key departments handling regulations of shops, labour, and entertainment are governed by ministers from Congress and NCP. Aaditya will have to take these senior leaders into confidence before pushing this proposal.