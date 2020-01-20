Mumbai University plans to have ‘paperless’ exams

“We waste a lot of time scanning answer sheets as there are over two lakh students in Mumbai itself. We have to scan each and every answer sheet and then upload them on to the system for paper correction. This process takes a lot of time and manpower,” said a senior MU official.

According to the plans of the university, students will be provided with tablets and stylus. “We will create a unique login id and password for students with the help of which they can appear for their examination.

They can directly submit their answers and those will be saved in the system under each student's unique identification. This process will reduce the time spent in collecting, scanning and uploading physical answer sheets,” informed a source from the university.

Students of the university have mixed opinions. Vishal Deora, a student, said, “The online examinations process is much easier and streamlined. Such a process will help avoid the whole possibility of losing answer papers.”

However, Shivani Ghadge, another student, said, “Paperless examinations will open room for technical glitches. It would be difficult if systems hang and the online process shuts down.”

A university official said, “Initially, we will start at the department level and then conduct paperless examinations for semesters.”