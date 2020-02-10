CAA, NRC, NPR: CM Uddhav Thackeray tries to gauge legislators’ mood

"He told that this process will not evict anyone from the country. There are 38,000 people originally from the neighbouring countries, who will get citizenship due to the newly enacted CAA," a legislator present in the meeting told.

Barve touched upon the history of the citizenship act and its time to time amendments. "The NRC is only being implemented in Assam and not in any other state. Therrefore, for Maharashtra, there is no issue of NRC," he told the legislators.

He strongly advocated the National Population Register (NPR) process as well. "There is nothing objectionable. It is just an extended part of the census," he informed.

After Barve's speech, Thackeray asked legislators whether they have any question. Two legislators asked their queries.

We are with CAA

While speaking, Thackeray once again made it clear that they are with CAA. "We supported this amendment in the Lok Sabha. Since, we did not get any clarification for our queries on this issue, we did not vote on this bill in the Rajya Sabha," he said.

He expressed satisfaction that there were no incidence of violence over CAA in the state. "We did not stop any agitation against CAA. The agitators too protested peacefully," he added.

Be the ambassador of the government

CM Thackeray also appealed to the legislators to be an ambassador of the government. "Ensure that people get benefits of various welfare schemes of the government. Take special efforts to ensure that each eligible farmer gets the benefit of loan-waiver scheme.

Legislators should personally reach out to the farmers after the start of the loan waiver implementation scheme. Start an effective dialogue with the public," he said.

The CM explained how these legislators can solve the problems of the people, said minister Subhash Desai. He also warned legislators not to be complacent as the party in power. "You will have to work hard to strengthen the party," he said.

People are being forced to come to Mantralaya

He expressed dissatisfaction about people not getting justice or their being work done at the district level and being forced to visit Mantralaya for it.

"The common should not be forced to approach higher officials or ministers in the Mantralaya. Their problems should be solved at the District Collector level," he said.

He also informed legislators that Ravindra Waikar has been appointed as chief coordinator in the CM office. "You all should coordinate with him," he instructed.

"We have also started a coordinator office at divisional levels. These coordinators will try to ensure that the common man gets relief at the district level," Thackeray said.