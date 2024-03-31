Byculla Police Register FIR After Suspects Demand Extortion For Release Of Jailed Gangster Ilyas Bachkana

Mumbai Police | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Byculla police have taken FIR against two individuals accused of threatening a civic contractor with severe repercussions. Ahmed Khan and Riyaz Shah allegedly brandished a sword, demanding money be sent to notorious criminal Ilyas Bachkana's residence and insisting on efforts for his bail.

Bachkana, with a criminal history involving numerous robberies and assaults, had previously been implicated in the kidnapping of the same complainant, Hifzur Rahman Ansari.

According to the police, a 56-year-old private civic contractor claims that the incident occured on March 22, around 6:45pm when he came from E-Ward, Byculla and was parking his bike outside his residential compound at Mazgaon, Ahmed Khan came near him and he was allegedly carrying an iron sword in his hand.

He abused and threatened saying in Hindi, 'Ramadan chalu hai, Bachkana ke ghar mein paisa bhej aur aske bail ke liye kuch kar, muzko tin-char din mein phone nahi aya ki tune paisa nahi diya To main tere ghar se teri gardan le ke jaunga' (Ramadan is going on and send money to Bachkana's house and try for his bail in the case. And if in three to four days you have not given money, he would kill him at his residence), mentioned in the FIR.

Last November, Bachkana and six associates allegedly abducted Ansari, demanding a ransom of Rs. 10 crore from his family. The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) eventually located Ansari in Mankhurd, leading to the arrest of Bachkana and others under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The recent incident occurred on March 22 when the contractor was approached by Ahmed Khan wielding a sword outside his residence in Mazgaon. Khan allegedly threatened him, demanding money for Bachkana's bail, with dire consequences if not complied with within a few days. Subsequently, the contractor received a threatening call from Riyaz Shah, reinforcing Khan's warning.

Feeling intimidated, the contractor reported the incident to his acquaintances and then to the Byculla police, who have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. While investigating the matter, authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage for evidence to support the allegations.