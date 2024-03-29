Mumbai: Churchgate Reataurant Owner Accuses Former Manager Of Extortion

Representative Image

The owner of a well-known, 80-year-old Irani restaurant at Churchgate, in south Mumbal, has accused his former manager of trying to extort Rs10 lakh from him, police said on Thursday

In his complaint, 76-year old Javed Abdul Wahab Chaman owner of Stadium, said he had fired Krishnaji Prasad from the Job a few years ago, and now Prasad was threatening to upload his restaurant's income tax details on social media websites.

According to a police official, Prasad told Chaman that if he did not give him Rs 10 lakh, he would send the document to the Income Tax Department and upload them on social media platforms.

The Marine Drive police have registered an FIR against Prasad who worked at Stadium Restaurant for around six to seven years under Sections 385 (patting person in fear of in Jury in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The official said that Prasad is a resident of Darjeeling, and is currently there. A police team will soon go to West Bengal to investigate the matter he added.

Stadium Restaurant, located near Churchgate, opened in 1944 and is known for its Irani fare.