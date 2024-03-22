Buzz By The Bay: 'I Feel I've Landed In A Good Spot With Good People,' Says Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora |

Formerly a prominent member of the Congress party, Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora represented the prestigious south Mumbai constituency for two terms until 2014. However, a decade later, he has reemerged on the political stage with a different party. In a notable move, Deora joined Eknath Shindes Shiv Sena in mid-January, marking his return to parliamentary proceedings after a long hiatus.

In an interview with Anushka Jagtiani, Deora candidly delves into the rationale behind his switch, expressing his sense of suffocation within the Congress and his desire to make a more impactful contribution. From addressing contentious issues such as the redevelopment of Mahalaxmi Racecourse by the BMC to tackling broader local and national challenges, he offers valuable insights into shaping a new and progressive India.

The shift to the Shiv Sena must have been a tough decision. How have the first couple of months been?

It was a very difficult decision and it has been a very hectic two months since then. I really feel that Ive landed in a good spot with good people who value what I bring to the table. Theyve given me the opportunity to perform for the party and for Mumbai, for Maharashtra. These are the reasons I entered politics in the first place 20 years ago, so Ive come full circle.

Do you feel renewed political relevance?

I haven't been to the Parliament yet or taken oath but I am back in Parliament after a decade, though I was still very politically involved over the last decade. I was finding it suffocating that the space in my erstwhile part was no longer geared towards contributing positively. I found that the party I was a part of earlier had moved in a direction where the metrics by which you are promoted, rewarded or punished had changed considerably from when I entered.

What were the metrics then?

Constructive suggestions and the ideas one brought to the table mattered earlier. Later it became... Are you willing to call people names, are you willing to make personal attacks? If youre not then those personal ideas and suggestions have no relevance. It was claustrophobic after a while. Now I'm in a system where my mandate is to counter, criticise, and be proactive on issues; not on personal attacks.

When you joined Eknath Shinde, political analysts said that the party needed someone like you... urbane, foreign educated, English speaking. Do you think thats essentially what you bring to the table?

I'm not sure that's the only mandate that they have for me. But certainly those are bonuses and advantages. And in that sense theres a complimentary fit. The Shiv Sena is a regional party. Its agenda is primarily the development of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Yes my politics is local, but its also national and in some ways its also international. I do watch trends globally and try to develop the ability to understand how global factors can affect local politics and vice versa. So if I can bring those experiences to the table they see that as a positive.