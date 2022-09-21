Neighbour loots Mumbai man's home, helps file police complaint; arrested

Burglar loots Mumbai man's home, helps file police complaint; arrested |

Mumbai: A Chembur resident who burgled neighbour's home took him to the police station and helped him lodge a complaint. The man reportedly did so to deflect suspicion from himself.

Reports quoted Trombay police saying that the complainant, Ramesh Mahato's (34) residence was robbed on September 15. Mahato was at work and his wife had stepped out to run errands when the theft happened, reported Hindustan Times.

The police said that his wife upon returning saw that a gold chain worth Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 cash was amiss and phoned Mahato. The complainant registered a police complaint upon insistence by his naighbour identified as Santosh Shinde (29).

The report quoted police officers saying that Shinde was present throughout the process. They further said that Mahato was called in for further questioning the following day, September 16. He told the cops about previous theft attempt at his residence happened four months ago when he was at his ancestral home.

Mahato also told the police that he requested Shinde to change the locks of the house and he did.

Reportedly, this made the Trombay police suspect the neighbour. When called for questioning, he said that he was on his way to his ancestral home and did not divulge any detail.

The police tracked him down by getting in touch with the service provider and was picked up at Chembur bus stop. The police recovered the gold chain and cash from his luggage and he was later arrested. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and is in judicial custody.