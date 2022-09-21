Thane: Cop caught red-handed while accepting bribe for transfer

Representative Image |

Thane: A police inspector attached to the Highway Safety Squad in Navi Mumbai was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribes from two junior officials for transfer, the Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

Ramchandra Narayan Vare, the accused, had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 each from the two complainants. After they approached the ACB, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Navnath Jagtap laid a trap at Vare's office and caught him while accepting Rs 1 lakh, said Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Gerdikar.