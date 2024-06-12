Bullet Train Project: Giving Major Thrust To Indian Cement & Construction Industry

Mumbai: The Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train project with its 508 km alignment, 12 stations, 24 river bridges, 8 mountain tunnels, and one undersea tunnel is an infrastructural marvel in the making.
About The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project
This project is providing a major boost to the construction industry, employment opportunities, and skill development of workforce. High-quality construction technology is being adopted for this mega project.
About 20,000 cubic meters of concrete equivalent to 8 buildings of 10 storey each is being used every day for the bullet train project across the states of Gujarat & Maharashtra. To date, about 78 lakh cubic meters of concreting work has been completed by deploying 13 lakh large transit mixers.
This scale of work is made possible with the dedicated working of about 20,000 workmen every day for the last 2 and half years resulting in significant employment generation. To carry out this mega work, specially designed and manufactured 65 concrete batching plants have been set up along the corridor.