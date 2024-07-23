Budget 2024: 'Fulfilling Aspirations of Middle Class & Strengthening India's Development,' Says Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar | PTI

The first budget of the third consecutive NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has won the hearts of Maharashtra and Indians nationwide. Welcoming the Union Budget, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said the budget fulfills the hopes, aspirations, and expectations of the middle class and salaried class, thereby strengthening the development of all sectors such as agriculture, industry, trade, education, health, cooperation, employment, self-employment, science, research, skill development, social justice, and women empowerment. It lays the foundation for a strong and developed India, leading the country on the path to becoming a global power.

Pawar congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a good, visionary, welfare-oriented budget that balances urban and rural development and focuses on the development of the weak, deprived, neglected, backward, and minority sections of society.

Ajit Pawar also stated that the first budget of the NDA government has further strengthened the countrymen's trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While reacting to the Union Budget, Pawar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government's dream is to make the country a developed nation and a global power. This dream needs to be fulfilled before the centenary of independence. This budget has been presented with a long-term vision to fulfill that dream.

Ajit Pawar mentioned that prioritizing the following nine areas is a decision that will drive the overall development of the country and take the country forward in all sectors:

1. Increasing productivity in the agriculture sector

2. Focusing on employment, self-employment, and skill development

3. Special attention to human resource development and social justice

4. Development of the manufacturing and service sectors

5. Emphasis on planned development of cities

6. Energy conservation

7. Development of infrastructure

8. Priority to research and development

9. Reforms for the new generation

"The provision of Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors is significant. This will increase the use of digital technology in agriculture. Promoting scientific farming that provides higher production at lower costs will strengthen the agricultural sector and benefit farmers. The Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended for 5 years, providing food security to 80 crore citizens of the country," he said.

A provision of Rs 1.48 lakh crore has been made for education, employment, and skill development for youth. Over the next 5 years, 20 lakh youths will receive skill development training. Under the EPFO-based scheme, newly employed youths will receive a month's allowance in the first month. This will benefit 21 crore youths. Over the next 5 years, a minimum of 1 crore youths will be given internship opportunities in 500 companies across the country. Twelve industrial parks will be established in the country, benefiting Maharashtra as well.

The decision to exempt certain important medicines for patients from excise duty, reduce the surcharge on mobile chargers and other items by 15%, make lithium batteries cheaper, and build housing for 1 crore poor citizens in cities under the PM Awas Urban Scheme at a cost of Rs 10 lakh crore with assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh crore over the next five years will relieve common citizens, said Ajit Pawar.

The decision to exempt income up to Rs 3 lakh from tax under the income tax category is important for the middle class and salaried class. This will save them at least Rs 17,500. The standard deduction limit has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. The pension limit has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. These decisions are significant and will benefit 4 crore salaried individuals and pensioners.