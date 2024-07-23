Budget 2024: Markets Open On An Optimistic Note; Indices In Green

The Budget day is upon us and FM Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her 7th straight budget at 11:00 IST. This would be a record budget for the incumbent FM. The Indian markets opened in green on Tuesday i.e the Budget day, with Sensex at 80,733.15, up by 231.07 points, and Nifty at 24,570.55, up by 61.30 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 52,420.40, also up by 140.00 points.

From the Sensex pack, Ultratech, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finanec were among the major gainers in the morning session, whereas, HCL Tech,. HDFC Bank and Power Grid were among the laggards.

From the Nifty tranche, Ultratech, HDFC Life and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers, while ONGC, Dr Reddy and Hindalco Hospital were among the losers.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.38 against the dollar, gaining 0.09 per cent of its value.

Markets on Monday

The stock markets ended Friday on a lower note for both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 80,502.08, 0.12 per cent or 102.57 points lower. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended in red, declining by 21.66 points or 0.12 per cent, closing at 24,509.25.

Gainers and Losers

Amongst the gainers, Ultratech, HDFC Bank and NTPC gained over 2 per cent.

Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries were the biggest losers with a decline of over 3 per cent.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by 0.13 per cent to USD 78.59 a barrel at 07:38 IST. Brent crude prices also increased by 0.14 per cent to USD 82.54 a barrel at 07:38 IST.

On Monday, both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective jump in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a rise its value.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,564.41, gaining 1.08 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 40,415.44 gaining 0.32 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a jump of 1.58 per cent to reach 18,007.57.

The Asian indices started in Green, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.23 per cent to reach 39,688.97, at the opening of the day's trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped by 0.35 per cent to drop to 17,573.93 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 0.37 per cent to reach 2,773.78.