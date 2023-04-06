BSNL pledge of 100 mobile towers in Palghar: Bhoomipoojan of site in Vadoli complete | FPJ

Palghar: As a part of digital India and Atmanirbar Bharat, BSNL has planned 100 mobile towers in the Palghar district. This mission is part of the central government to install mobile towers in areas which do not have any network of any mobile companies. Chief General Manager of BSNL, Maharashtra Circle Rohit Sharma performed Bhoomi Poojan of the proposed mobile site at Vadoli in Jawhar taluka in Palghar district.

BSNL has identified 2500 no mobile network villages in Maharashtra of which 100 are in Palghar district and 76 are in Thane district. The state government has passed an order to give 200 sq mtr of government land free for such mobile tower installations. The acquisition of land is under process and 4G towers are to be installed and are being monitored by the PMO office.

37 mobile towers to be installed

The first boomipoojan of this unique project was done on April 4 in Jawhar taluka. The geographically remote Jawhar taluka in Palghar district is proposed with 37 mobile tower installations from BSNL. Various BSNL officers and dignitaries of Local Self Government were present on this occasion.