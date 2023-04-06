 BSNL pledge of 100 mobile towers in Palghar: Bhoomipoojan of site in Vadoli complete
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBSNL pledge of 100 mobile towers in Palghar: Bhoomipoojan of site in Vadoli complete

BSNL pledge of 100 mobile towers in Palghar: Bhoomipoojan of site in Vadoli complete

BSNL has identified 2500 no mobile network villages in Maharashtra of which 100 are in Palghar district and 76 are in Thane district.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
BSNL pledge of 100 mobile towers in Palghar: Bhoomipoojan of site in Vadoli complete | FPJ

Palghar: As a part of digital India and Atmanirbar Bharat, BSNL has planned 100 mobile towers in the Palghar district. This mission is part of the central government to install mobile towers in areas which do not have any network of any mobile companies. Chief General Manager of BSNL, Maharashtra Circle Rohit Sharma performed Bhoomi Poojan of the proposed mobile site at Vadoli in Jawhar taluka in Palghar district.

BSNL has identified 2500 no mobile network villages in Maharashtra of which 100 are in Palghar district and 76 are in Thane district. The state government has passed an order to give 200 sq mtr of government land free for such mobile tower installations. The acquisition of land is under process and 4G towers are to be installed and are being monitored by the PMO office.

Read Also
Palghar district section of NH48 to get 6 underpasses & 10 foot overbridges
article-image
BSNL pledge of 100 mobile towers in Palghar: Bhoomipoojan of site in Vadoli complete

BSNL pledge of 100 mobile towers in Palghar: Bhoomipoojan of site in Vadoli complete | FPJ

37 mobile towers to be installed

The first boomipoojan of this unique project was done on April 4 in Jawhar taluka. The geographically remote Jawhar taluka in Palghar district is proposed with 37 mobile tower installations from BSNL. Various BSNL officers and dignitaries of Local Self Government were present on this occasion.

Read Also
Palghar: Sadhus held hostage, rescued by police after villagers mistake them for child lifters
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BSNL pledge of 100 mobile towers in Palghar: Bhoomipoojan of site in Vadoli complete

BSNL pledge of 100 mobile towers in Palghar: Bhoomipoojan of site in Vadoli complete

Mumbai: Verdict reserved in 2014 suit challenging succession of Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin as 53rd...

Mumbai: Verdict reserved in 2014 suit challenging succession of Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin as 53rd...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO brings amnesty scheme for defaulters of Mass Housing Scheme

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO brings amnesty scheme for defaulters of Mass Housing Scheme

Mumbai: 3 held by DRI for smuggling cocaine worth ₹20 Cr

Mumbai: 3 held by DRI for smuggling cocaine worth ₹20 Cr

Sugar Mill Case: Order on Hasan Mushrif’s pre-arrest bail plea likely on April 11

Sugar Mill Case: Order on Hasan Mushrif’s pre-arrest bail plea likely on April 11