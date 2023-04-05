Palghar district section of NH48 to get 6 underpasses & 10 foot overbridges

Palghar district section of NH48 to get 6 underpasses and 10 foot overbridges. |

Palghar: The 121 km section of Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway (NH48) is planned with six Vehicular underpasses (VUP) and 10 foot-over bridge (FOB) which will be constructed to minimise the accidents which occur on this section of the highway. All these works are planned to be completed in 18 months.

Villagers who reside on both sides of the National Highway or people who try to cross the highway often have to face accidents. Few accidents often happen due to illegal median cuts created by commercial establishments along the highway.

Read Also Bridge to safety in Mumbai: MMR to get 11 new FOBs in 2023

Foot over bridges planned to minimise accidents

To minimise accidents and to minimise accident-prone spots VUP and FOBs are planned. The road safety committee which had audited the section of NH 48 in Palghar district after the demise of Cyrus Mistry in a car accident had pointed out many safety measures.

To avoid accidents caused due to road crossings VUP is planned at Aacchad, Nandgaon, Vikramgad road crossing, Pandurang Wadi and Near Hotel Delhi Durbar and Light Vehicular underpass at Sativali. (For light vehicles). FOBs are planned at Parsi Dhaba, Dapcheri, Vanganpada, Shivechapada, Kolhi, Sasupada, Arvino Hotel and Daras Dhaba.

The tendering process for these FOBs started in Jan 2023. The contract agreement of 3 VUPs and 10 FOBs is about to be finalised and the said work is expected to be over in the next 18 months.