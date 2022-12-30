e-Paper Get App
Construction process of these FOBs has already started by Mumbai rail Vikas Corporation ( MRVC).

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Bridge to safety in Mumbai: MMR to get 11 new FOBs in 2023 | Representative pic
Mumbai: Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s suburban railway network is all set to get 11 brand new foot over bridges (FOBs) in 2023. Construction process of these FOBs has already started by Mumbai rail Vikas Corporation ( MRVC). Two of these – one at Kasara and other at Vangani railway stations – will be ready in January 2023.

“In it’s mission to provide better amenities and infrastructure, Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation will construct nearly a dozen more FOBs for Central and Western Railway’s suburban network in 2023,” said Chairman and Managing Director MRVC Subhash Chand Gupta.

FOBs and their opening

The FOB at Vitthalwadi is likely to be opened in March 2023, the one at Mumbai Central in June while the one at Badalapur will be opened in August.

The construction work of four more bridges one each at Govandi, Ulhasnagar. Neral and Ghatkopar are likely to be completed by October 2023.

“Two more FOBs at Dadar and Vadala stations will be ready by February 2023,” an MRVC official said.

Since the construction of these bridges fall under different projects, it is difficult to give the details of the cost.

For example the cost of building bridges at Ghatkopar and Badalapur is included in the station improvement project.

MRVC, a joint venture of the Railway Ministry and state government, formed in 1999 for the improvement of MMR suburban railway network, has already completed the construction work of 77 FOB in the suburban railway network till the date. Of these, eight FOBs were completed in 2022, including one each at Charni Road, Vile Parle, Dadar, Nallasopara, Badlapur and Koper. Apart from that one FOB was constructed between Vashi- Sanpada and one constructed between Nerul -Seawoods stations to prevent trespass.

Currently, the suburban section of Central Railway has 180 FOBs and Western railway suburban section has 145.

“The construction of new FOBs will not only facilitate entry and exit of passengers, but also enhance safety,” a senior MRVC officer said, adding that such efforts go a long way to control the menace of trespassing as well as combat the problems of overcrowding on bridges.

FOB constructed by MRVC in 2022

Kopar

Badlapur 

Charni Road

Vile Parle

Dadar

Nallasopara

Between Nerul and Seawoods

Between Vashi-Sanpada

FOB planned in 2023 by MRVC

Vangani

Kasara

Dader 

Vadala

Vitthalwadi

Mumbai Central 

Badlapur (M)

Neral

Ghatkopar (M)

Govandi

Ulhasnagar

