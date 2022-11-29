Mumbai: MMRDA completes 58m-long FOB linking 2 metro lines in 15 days

Foot Over Bridge | pixabay.com

Mumbai: The MMRDA has constructed a 58-metre-long foot over bridge linking the Mumbai Metro 1 and Mumbai Metro 7 lines in a record 15 days, a top official said here on Tuesday.

The project linking the two lines at Western Express Highway Station and Gundavali stations, respectively, is part of the project to integrate the Mumbai Metro network, said Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner S.V.R. Srinivas.

The new FOB is 58 metres long, 4-8 metres wide superstructure which was built in just two weeks, and will help commuters interchange between the two lines with ease, said Srinivas.

The FOB structure has used around 340 tonnes of steel including reinforcement and structural steel and it involved clearing several hurdles including shifting public utility lines from the site.

The MMRDA head said that the Gundavali Metro Station junction is a very congested one and the new FOB will provide people hassle-free interchangeable connectivity between the Lines 1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) and 7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East).

At the same time, the infrastructural works on the second phase of Metro-7 and Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) are completed and after the inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, shall be fully opened to Mumbaikars, said Srinivas.

The phase one operations of both these lines started in April 2022, while the trial runs for the second phase have been going on since the past nearly three months, officials said.