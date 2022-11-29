e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: MMRDA completes 58m-long FOB linking 2 metro lines in 15 days

Mumbai: MMRDA completes 58m-long FOB linking 2 metro lines in 15 days

The MMRDA has constructed a 58-metre-long foot over bridge linking the Mumbai Metro 1 and Mumbai Metro 7 lines in a record 15 days, a top official said here on Tuesday.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
Foot Over Bridge | pixabay.com
Follow us on

Mumbai: The MMRDA has constructed a 58-metre-long foot over bridge linking the Mumbai Metro 1 and Mumbai Metro 7 lines in a record 15 days, a top official said here on Tuesday.

The project linking the two lines at Western Express Highway Station and Gundavali stations, respectively, is part of the project to integrate the Mumbai Metro network, said Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner S.V.R. Srinivas.

Read Also
Mumbai: Technical snag at Andheri station, Western railway locals delayed by 15-20 minutes
article-image

The new FOB is 58 metres long, 4-8 metres wide superstructure which was built in just two weeks, and will help commuters interchange between the two lines with ease, said Srinivas.

The FOB structure has used around 340 tonnes of steel including reinforcement and structural steel and it involved clearing several hurdles including shifting public utility lines from the site.

The MMRDA head said that the Gundavali Metro Station junction is a very congested one and the new FOB will provide people hassle-free interchangeable connectivity between the Lines 1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) and 7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East).

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Underprivileged kids get a professional haircut
article-image

At the same time, the infrastructural works on the second phase of Metro-7 and Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) are completed and after the inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, shall be fully opened to Mumbaikars, said Srinivas.

The phase one operations of both these lines started in April 2022, while the trial runs for the second phase have been going on since the past nearly three months, officials said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Rs 40 lakh jewellery theft accused on run for years, held
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Live Updates: City's AQI slips to 155

Mumbai Live Updates: City's AQI slips to 155

Mumbai: MMRDA completes 58m-long FOB linking 2 metro lines in 15 days

Mumbai: MMRDA completes 58m-long FOB linking 2 metro lines in 15 days

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal conferred honorary Doctor of Science Degree by Guru Nanak Dev...

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal conferred honorary Doctor of Science Degree by Guru Nanak Dev...

Mumbai: Now fixed stamp duty  of Rs 1000 for lease agreement  under PMAY

Mumbai: Now fixed stamp duty  of Rs 1000 for lease agreement  under PMAY

Maharashtra Government to build helipad in every taluka of Maharashtra, says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Government to build helipad in every taluka of Maharashtra, says CM Eknath Shinde