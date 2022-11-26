Mumbai: FOB planned at Parel-Hindmata

FOB / Representational Image | FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC will construct a foot overbridge (FOB) to connect Saint Paul School and Premier talkies in Parel and Hindmata. It has invited tenders and will pay Rs5.95 crore for the project. As per the civic body’s proposal, the FOB will be 35m long and 4.2m wide. Made of reinforced cement concrete, it will rest on iron girders. Escalators will also be installed on both sides.

Besides local residents, the FOB will also be useful for visitors to KEM and TATA cancer hospitals. Currently, people have to take a long detour to go to these hospitals. While Hindmata and Parel bridges aid vehicular movement, there’s no provision for pedestrian movement. People have to either cross the road at the beginning of Hindmata flyover or after Parel-TT bridge.

As per civic officials, the FOB will take 18 months, excluding the rainy season.

