Brutal Murder In Thane’s Lodha Amara: Accused Arrested Within 12 Hours, Motive Under Investigation

The murdered body taken in for further investigation | FPJ

The accused in the Kolshet Road murder case in Kapurbawdi, Thane, was arrested within 12 hours of the crime being reported. On Monday morning, a murder case at Lodha Amara on Kolshet Road, Kapurbawdi, was swiftly resolved with the arrest of the accused, Prashant Kadam, by Crime Branch Unit-5, Thane.

Kadam was apprehended in Sangli and is currently being brought to Thane. The motive behind the murder remains unclear, and more details in the case are awaited.

A shocking incident occurred in Thane's posh locality, Lodha Amara, where a security supervisor was found brutally murdered. The crime took place on Sunday night around 10 p.m., according to the Thane police.

The Lodha complex where the murder took place is located at Kolshet Road in Kapurbawdi in Thane city. Senior Police Inspector from Kapurbawdi police station and the team of Thane crime branch reached the spot immediately on Monday morning as the incident came to fore.

The images of the brutal murder have surfaced, causing scare among residents in the posh locality of Lodha Amara. The body was found on the terrace one of the building at Lodha Amara, with the victim's head brutally cut off.