 Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Student Charged With Attempted Murder 2 Years After Allegedly Pushing Girlfriend Off 18-Foot-High Water Tank In Borivali
Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Student Charged With Attempted Murder 2 Years After Allegedly Pushing Girlfriend Off 18-Foot-High Water Tank In Borivali

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Sessions Court | X

Mumbai: A sessions court has framed charges against 26-year-old student Amey Darekar almost two years after he was arrested for allegedly pushing his girlfriend off the water tank of a Dahisar high-rise. The court said there is sufficient evidence to charge him with an attempt to murder.

Darekar had last year sought discharge from the case claiming that he had not pushed the girl and that he has been implicated on the basis of assumption. On Monday, he decided to not proceed with the discharge plea after a year of filing and chose to face trial.

The court framed the charges observing that after considering the record and documents and after hearing the submissions of the parties, there was sufficient ground for presuming that the accused had committed offence of attempting to murder.

About The Incident

As per the prosecution case, Munish Singh, father of Darekar’s girlfriend, Priyangi, had lodged a complaint that Priyangi and Darekar met on November 13, 2022, between 4.30 pm and 8 pm on the roof of La Belleza Cooperative at Borivali (East) and consumed alcohol. The two later had a quarrel and Darekar allegedly assaulted Priyangi and pushed her off the 18-foot-high water tank. Priyangi sustained multiple injuries as a result of the fall. Darekar’s mother later took her to hospital. Though Priyangi in her statement ruled out any involvement of Darekar, her father lodged a complaint of attempt to murder.

