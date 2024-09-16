Thane: Security Supervisor Brutally Murdered, Head Cut Off At Lodha Amara In Kaburbawdi; Probe On

The body of the security supervisor murdered in Lodha Amara in Thane being taken to ambulance by authorities |

Thane: A shocking incident occurred in Thane's posh locality Lodha Amara, where a security supervisor was brutally found murdered. The crime took place on Monday, reports say.

The Lodha complex where the murder took place is located at Kolshet Road in Kaburbawdi in Thane city. As per information received till now, Senior Police Inspector from Kaburbawdi police station and the team of Thane crime branch have reached the spot, and investigations are underway.

The images of the brutal murder have surfaced, causing scare among residents in the posh locality of Lodha Amara. The body was found on the terrace one of the building at Lodha Amara, with the victim's head brutally cut off. Further details are awaited.

In another incident in Thane district, a 23-year-old labourer was arrested in Ambernath for allegedly bludgeoning his employer to death, a police official said on Monday.

As per a PTI report, Saleem Yakub Sheikh hammered labour contractor Abdul Rehman (52) to death on Sunday following an argument after the former's daily wages were reduced from the promised Rs 1,000 to Rs 700, official from Ambernath police station said.