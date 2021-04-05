Break the Chain: Will salons, spas and restaurants remain open in Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane amid new COVID-19 restrictions?

Covid continued to choke Maharashtra with a staggering half-lakh plus cases and 222 deaths added on Sunday taking its tally shooting above 30 lakh, even as the state clamped a weekend lockdown, night curfews and daytime restrictions starting from Monday.

The state recorded its new peak of 57,074 new infections, up from 49,447 on Saturday, taking its tally to 30,10,597 now.

The 222 fresh fatalities took the toll to 55,878 now - the worst in the country.

Meanwhile, enforcing its ‘Break the Chain’ initiative, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has imposed strict restrictions throughout the week and weekend lockdowns, starting from April 5.

This plan replaces the government’s earlier ‘MissionBeginAgain’. There will be a complete lockdown except for essential services, from 8 pm on Fridays to 7 am on Monday, while a night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 7 am every day.

In this plan, even salons, spas and restaurants are not allowed to remain open till the restrictions are in place.

Restaurants, bars, pubs, beauty parlours or gents salons, spas shall be shut in the state including cities like Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane.

However, food-parcel delivery services shall be permitted from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Restaurants/bars attached to hotels can remain open only for guests staying there.

(With inputs from agencies)