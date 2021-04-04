COVID-19: Mumbai breaches 11,000-mark; BMC data shows highest infection rate in 30-49 age group

MUMBAI: The Covid situation is getting grimmer by the day. From 9,090 cases on Saturday, the number of cases reported in the city has breached the 11,000 mark. No less than 11,163 fresh cases were detected on Sunday -- the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

BMC data shows the highest rate of infection is in the 30-49 age group. Around 150,000 people in this category have contracted the virus. This is followed by the 50-69 age group, considered the most vulnerable due to underlying health conditions. In this category, around 128,000 have got infected.

However, the BMC data also pointed out that, despite having a lower infection rate compared to young adults, the fatality rate is the highest among the older. Till April 1, 5,850 citizens in the 50-69 age group have succumbed to the infection as compared to 1,428 from the 30-49 age group who have died of Covid-19.

With 11,163 new cases and 25 fatalities on Sunday, the cumulative case count and the death toll of Mumbai has reached 4,52,445 and 11,776 respectively. According to the health bulletin of the civic public health department, there have been 151 casualties since March 23.

The doubling rate of cases in the city had further worsened to 42 days from 44 days on Saturday, while the recovery rate has dropped o.82 per cent.

The number of active cases in Mumbai was 68,052 as of Sunday, while the total number of those recovered since the start of the pandemic is 3,71,628, with 5,263 being discharged on Sunday.

Amid the surge in cases, the city’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed 700 buildings with five or more active cases in a single complex so far and sealed 8,973 floors. There are also 74 active containment zones in the city, so far.

In the rest of Maharashtra too, the situation is worrying. There was a total of 57,074 new cases across Maharashtra on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in the state ever since the pandemic began last year. The cumulative case tally of the state had jumped to 30,10, 597 as on Sunday. There were 222 Covid-19 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 1.86 per cent. The case fatality rate is the percentage of the number of deaths out of the total cases. The state currently has 4,30,503 active cases.

“With the new restrictions being announced by the state government, we are looking forward to breaking the chain and bring those new active cases down by getting them treated and discharged. More beds are being activated to accommodate the high number of cases that are coming in. Our aim is to get as many people as possible vaccinated and prevent deaths,” said BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani.