Break the Chain: Will bars and restaurants remain open in Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane amid new COVID-19 restrictions?

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government, on Sunday, announced lockdown on weekends and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday, April 5 to April 30.
In a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection, the Maharashtra government on Sunday said all hotels and restaurants and bars will remain closed. However, the between 7 am to 8 pm, it said.
Meanwhile, the state government has also asked personnel belonging to home delivery services to be vaccinated at the earliest as per GOI guidelines. "However, in case the person is not vaccinated, he will have to carry a negative RT-PCR report which will be valid till 15 days," the state government guidelines said.
Home-delivery employees need to get vaccinated, failing which the delivery person will be fined Rs 1,000 and the company Rs 10,000.
These new restrictions will come into effect from Monday 8 pm and will be called 'Break the Chain' instead of 'Mission Begin Again', a campaign that was launched by the state government for phase-wise reopening of lockdown last year.
A decision to implement these restrictions was taken during the special meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through video-conferencing on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra, on Sunday, reported the highest single-day rise of 57,074 coronavirus positive cases while 222 patients succumbed to the infection. With the addition of new infections, the overall tally in the state reached 30,10,597 while the death toll mounted to 55,878.