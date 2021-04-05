Break the Chain: Will bars and restaurants remain open in Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane amid new COVID-19 restrictions?

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government, on Sunday, announced lockdown on weekends and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday, April 5 to April 30.

In a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection, the Maharashtra government on Sunday said all hotels and restaurants and bars will remain closed. However, the takeaway facility will be allowed between 7 am to 8 pm, it said.

Meanwhile, the state government has also asked personnel belonging to home delivery services to be vaccinated at the earliest as per GOI guidelines. "However, in case the person is not vaccinated, he will have to carry a negative RT-PCR report which will be valid till 15 days," the state government guidelines said.