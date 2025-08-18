Bombay High Court Suggests Committee To Regulate Tree Cutting For Development Projects In Mumbai And Suburbs | File

Mumbai: Expressing concern over the large-scale cutting of trees and shrubs for various development projects, the Bombay High Court has suggested the formation of a special committee of retired judges to oversee and regulate such activities.

The bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Dr. Neela Gokhale observed that rapid urbanisation and infrastructure expansion have often come at the cost of the environment, and there is a pressing need to ensure a balance between development and ecological protection.

As proposed, the committee would include not only retired judges but also representatives of reputed social organizations and officials from the state environment department. The purpose of the panel would be to review proposals involving large-scale felling of trees or shrubs in the name of public interest projects. Importantly, the committee would also be tasked with suggesting alternatives so that the minimum number of trees is cut, thereby reducing ecological damage.

The court has also directed the state government to clarify at what stage such recommendations should be made. According to the bench, it is crucial that the panel’s inputs are sought early enough so that the planning authority can factor them into project design and execution.

The state government has been asked to submit a detailed reply on whether it agrees to form this committee and, if so, to outline its structure and scope of powers. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for September 3, 2025.

Environmentalists have welcomed the court’s suggestion, calling it a vital step toward safeguarding Mumbai and Maharashtra’s green cover, which continues to shrink under the pressure of expanding infrastructure.