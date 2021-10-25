Bombay High Court slams Maharashtra govt for not following its direct orders

The Bombay High Court on Monday slammed the Maharashtra government for not following its orders of facilitating a visit of senior IPS officer Dr. Chhering Dorje at Melghat, the tribal belt of the state, wherein children, pregnant and lactating mothers have been dying in huge numbers owing to malnutrition.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta had on a previous hearing had ordered IPS officer Dorje to visit the Melghat region and inspect the area, the facilities available there, and also the lack of medical amenities.

However, on Monday, the bench was informed that Dorje couldn't visit the region for inspection. Even a letter written by Dorje was furnished before the judges, stating that he couldn't visit the site as he was given additional work assignments and because of this, he would be able to visit the region only in the next month.

"The letter stated that he was given some additional assignments to work on," confirmed advocate Vaishnavi Gujarathi, appearing for one of the petitioners.

The bench was irked to note this. "Is this how you (state) follow our orders? On the previous hearing, we had specifically said that he (Dorje) shouldn't be given additional assignments but despite that, he was given two additional assignments," the bench said.

Meanwhile, the judges referred to the affidavit filed by the state, spelling out the causes of deaths of children in the belt. It (affidavit) stated that most deaths were due to Pneumonia. It further highlighted how the state has been taking steps to provide better medical facilities for the people living in these areas.

"This all seems to be on paper alone," the judges slammed the state authorities, adding, "There appears to be lack of coordination between the various departments of the state that are dealing with this case."

The bench accordingly, adjourned the matter for further hearing till November 29, when Dorje is likely to submit his report.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 09:53 PM IST