 Bombay High Court Reserves Order On Former NCP Leader Nawab Malik's Bail Plea Filed On Medical Grounds
Malik's advocate had earlier stated that he had been undergoing treatment for various ailments, including kidney failure.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its order in the bail plea filed by former state minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik. Malik, who is currently under arrest in a money laundering case, has sought bail on medical grounds.

Justice Anuja Prabhudessai, presiding over the case, is expected to pronounce the order next week.

During the hearing earlier on Tuesday, Malik informed the court about the unfortunate demise of his parents and brother due to kidney failures. He argued that as he himself is suffering from kidney failure, he should be granted bail immediately. Malik had approached the High Court after his bail application was rejected by the special court in November 2022.

Representing Malik, senior advocate Amit Desai submitted to the court that the 64-year-old politician had been admitted to a hospital following his arrest in February last year. Desai further stated that Malik has been undergoing treatment for various ailments since then, including kidney failure.

article-image
