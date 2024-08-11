 Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Builder In Navi Mumbai Housing Fraud Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay High Court Grants Bail To Builder In Navi Mumbai Housing Fraud Case

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Builder In Navi Mumbai Housing Fraud Case

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to builder Gopal Amarlal Thakur of the Monarch Universal Group, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with a housing fraud case in Navi Mumbai.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 03:36 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | File pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to builder Gopal Amarlal Thakur of the Monarch Universal Group, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with a housing fraud case in Navi Mumbai.

Justice Manish Pitale granted bail to Thakur on the grounds of “long incarceration with remote possibility of the trial being completed within a reasonable period of time”. Thakur was arrested on July 1, 2021, and had undergone incarceration for a period of three years, one month and seven days until August 8, when he was granted bail.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Builder In Navi Mumbai Housing Fraud Case
Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Builder In Navi Mumbai Housing Fraud Case
Bombay HC Orders Fresh Review Of Furlough Application For Convict, Rejects Unmarried Status As Reason For Denial
Bombay HC Orders Fresh Review Of Furlough Application For Convict, Rejects Unmarried Status As Reason For Denial
Mumbai: Howrah Express Premium Tatkal Fare Of ₹10,100 Sparks Outrage Over Dynamic Pricing
Mumbai: Howrah Express Premium Tatkal Fare Of ₹10,100 Sparks Outrage Over Dynamic Pricing
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Return Of Revolver To Shah Rukh Khan's Former Security Guard Sentenced For Killing Colleague At Actor’s House
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Return Of Revolver To Shah Rukh Khan's Former Security Guard Sentenced For Killing Colleague At Actor’s House

Thakur’s Advocate Rajiv Chavan submitted that Thakur is facing predicate offences and has been granted bail in all of those cases. As far as the ED case is concerned, charges have not been framed and the record shows that the prosecution intends to examine 67 witnesses, hence it would take a long time for the trial to conclude.

The maximum imprisonment that can be imposed on Thakur, if found guilty, is seven years. Hence, he has been behind bars for about half of the maximum term of imprisonment, Chavan added.

Special Public Prosecutor Sandesh Patil opposed the bail plea contending that the plight of the persons, who have booked flats in the projects with which the applicant and the other accused are concerned, ought not to be ignored.

Patil pointed out that the FIR in one of the predicate offences was quashed following a settlement, however, Thakur and other accused resiled from the said consent terms. Hence, the offence is revived. In view of this, the conduct of the applicant ought to be taken into consideration, Patil added.

The court noted that under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act the maximum sentence that can be imposed on a person is seven years. “These facts clearly demonstrate that Thakur having undergone incarceration for a period of three years, one month and seven days, is entitled to be released purely on the ground of long incarceration with remote possibility of the trial being completed within a reasonable period of time,” Justice Pitale said while granting him bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Read Also
Bombay HC Orders Fresh Review Of Furlough Application For Convict, Rejects Unmarried Status As...
article-image

According to ED, Thakur diverted and siphoned off huge amounts of money, collected from investors, to its various sister entities. Through a complex web of money trail, parked substantial Proceeds of Crime (PoC) with various builders of Navi Mumbai, namely Baba Homes Builders and Developers, Lakhani Builders Private Limited, Monarch Solitaire LLP and others. Probe revealed that Monarch Group and its directors sold the same flats to multiple buyers. They took loans from the NBFC by mortgaging the already sold flats without the knowledge of the customers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Builder In Navi Mumbai Housing Fraud Case

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Builder In Navi Mumbai Housing Fraud Case

Bombay HC Orders Fresh Review Of Furlough Application For Convict, Rejects Unmarried Status As...

Bombay HC Orders Fresh Review Of Furlough Application For Convict, Rejects Unmarried Status As...

Mumbai: Howrah Express Premium Tatkal Fare Of ₹10,100 Sparks Outrage Over Dynamic Pricing

Mumbai: Howrah Express Premium Tatkal Fare Of ₹10,100 Sparks Outrage Over Dynamic Pricing

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Return Of Revolver To Shah Rukh Khan's Former Security Guard Sentenced...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Return Of Revolver To Shah Rukh Khan's Former Security Guard Sentenced...

‘Votes Being Bought With Ladki Bahin Scheme,'Say Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray In Thane

‘Votes Being Bought With Ladki Bahin Scheme,'Say Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray In Thane