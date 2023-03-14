Bombay High Court dismisses plea seeking probe against Uddhav Thackeray & family for allegedly having disproportionate assets

Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking probe by Central agencies against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family for allegedly owning assets beyond their known sources of income.

Terming the pleas as "abuse of process of law", the HC has imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the petitioner Gouri Bhide.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added shortly)