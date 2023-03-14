 Bombay High Court dismisses plea seeking probe against Uddhav Thackeray & family for allegedly having disproportionate assets
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay High Court dismisses plea seeking probe against Uddhav Thackeray & family for allegedly having disproportionate assets

Bombay High Court dismisses plea seeking probe against Uddhav Thackeray & family for allegedly having disproportionate assets

Terming the pleas as "abuse of process of law", the HC has imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the petitioner Gouri Bhide

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking probe by Central agencies against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family for allegedly owning assets beyond their known sources of income.

Terming the pleas as "abuse of process of law", the HC has imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the petitioner Gouri Bhide.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added shortly)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Supriya Sule seeks to ease burden on Pune station, demands stop at Daud for Southbound trains

MP Supriya Sule seeks to ease burden on Pune station, demands stop at Daud for Southbound trains

Pune: 'Green' actor Sayaji Shinde escapes bee attack during tree re-plantation drive

Pune: 'Green' actor Sayaji Shinde escapes bee attack during tree re-plantation drive

Bombay High Court dismisses plea seeking probe against Uddhav Thackeray & family for allegedly...

Bombay High Court dismisses plea seeking probe against Uddhav Thackeray & family for allegedly...

'Bahut cute hai tum': Junkie on Mumbai local eve-teases female cop at Bandra station; video surfaces

'Bahut cute hai tum': Junkie on Mumbai local eve-teases female cop at Bandra station; video surfaces

Mumbai-Goa highway likely to be completed in 9 months

Mumbai-Goa highway likely to be completed in 9 months