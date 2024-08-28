Bombay High Court Criticises Encouragement Of Disorderly Behavior; Upholds Dismissal Of Library Attendant

Bombay HC | File Image

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has upheld the dismissal of a library attendant of a city college observing that it is unfortunate that nowadays disorderly and rowdy behaviour is encouraged but it is high time a message is sent that such behaviour will not become an accepted norm.

The high court has dismissed a petition by one Mallinath Vithal Vathakar challenging his dismissal from the Narayan Guru College of Commerce in Chembur following complaint about his unruly and disobedient behaviour. He approached the Mumbai University and College Tribunal which upheld his dismissal in September 2008.

Vathakar then approached the HC against the tribunal’s order. He had started working at the college in 1996 initially as a watchman and then later as a library attendant. In 2008, he was removed for allegedly misbehaving with colleagues, abusing professors and stopping one professor from conducting lectures.

The HC said that the enquiry proceedings against Vathakar were held in a fair and proper manner and fair opportunity was given to him. “An educational institution is a place, which would expect a high standard of discipline to set an example for the students. Similarly, such discipline is absolutely necessary to build and maintain the reputation of any Educational Institution,” Justice RM Joshi said on August 13.

The court emphasised that “no disorderly behaviour could be tolerated from any employee in any establishment and in no circumstances in an educational institution”.

“Unfortunately, nowadays disorderly, rowdy behaviour seems to get encouragement. It is high time to send a clear message in the society that such rude, unruly, violent behaviour cannot be allowed to become an accepted norm,” the court underlined.

It added that if such behaviour is accepted then it will not only give license to the employees to behave in such a manner but that will also cause a dent to the image of the educational institutions, which would have serious repercussions.