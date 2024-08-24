Bombay High Court: PIL Seeks Ban On Online Gambling Apps Over Addiction And Suicides

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed before the Bombay High Court seeking a ban on online gambling platforms Junglee Rummy and Rummy Circle. The plea contends that these apps are addictive and have resulted in financial losses to many users, pushing some to the point of suicide.

The PIL by social worker Ganesh Ranu Nanaware has urged the court to direct the Maharashtra government to initiate action against these apps as they are causing severe social harm, particularly among the youth. “Youngsters are losing their money by playing rummy through these apps, and they are doing suicides,” the plea read.

These apps operate illegally and are in violation of the Public Gambling Act, 1867, the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887 and the Information Technology Act, 2000. Further, these platforms promote gambling which is considered a game of chance, thus against the provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Hence, it is held illegal in many parts of India.

Under the Right To Information Act, Nanaware received a reply from the government stating that no permissions have been granted for such online gambling activities. Highlighting promotions of these apps by celebrities, the plea contends that it has contributed to its popularity and the ensuing social damage.

Nanaware also sent legal notices to Google India Pvt. Ltd., the provider of servers for these apps, asking them to cease hosting the gambling platforms. However, these were unanswered and the apps are still available for downloads. The plea urges the court to direct the government to ban the operation of these apps and to prevent Google India from providing server support to them.

The petitioner had sent representations to various authorities seeking a ban on these apps. As no action was taken, he approached the HC.